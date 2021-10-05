Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 593,743 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 593,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 3.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ET stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,650,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.