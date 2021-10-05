Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 15,385 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 1,648,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,819,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

