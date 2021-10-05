Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 239,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 219,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. 264,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,575. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

