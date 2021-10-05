Amplify Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,483 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,691% compared to the average volume of 371 call options.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

