Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $4.33 EPS

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

NYSE AN traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,461 shares of company stock worth $94,107,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 259.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 66,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.