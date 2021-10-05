Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

