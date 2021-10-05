Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 52.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 116,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Banner by 109,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 99.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

