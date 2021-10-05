Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report $645.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $655.74 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.37. 1,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

