Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $326.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.60 million and the highest is $335.19 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $300.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorman Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dorman Products by 107,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $98.50. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,913. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.