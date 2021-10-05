Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.