Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 308,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.17 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.