Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.40 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

