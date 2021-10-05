Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.