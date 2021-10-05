Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

