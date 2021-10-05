Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.24 Million

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $660.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.60 million and the lowest is $654.00 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

