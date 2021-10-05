Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $402.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.42 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. Generac has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $466.92.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Generac by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

