Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Landec (LNDC)

10/4/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/29/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

