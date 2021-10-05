Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Price Target at C$18.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MRE. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.79. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.