Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$3.73

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

