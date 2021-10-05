Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $36.20

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.