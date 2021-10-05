Analyzing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baxter International and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.44 $1.10 billion $3.09 26.03 Cerus $91.92 million 11.15 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -16.14

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27% Cerus -57.50% -62.92% -27.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Baxter International and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 4 8 0 2.67 Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $91.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Baxter International beats Cerus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.