Analyzing Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.00%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 91.24 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -19.31

Ikena Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics -90.50% -21.01% -12.34%

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

