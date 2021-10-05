Analyzing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45% Rubicon Technology -41.49% -4.64% -4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.63 $344.96 million $0.62 28.63 Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.36 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magnachip Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.