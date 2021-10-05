Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 214,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

