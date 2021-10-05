Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Stake Lifted by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Annovis Bio comprises approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 10,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,125. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

