Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.42% of AON worth $227,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.90.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.11. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

