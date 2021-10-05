Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.0 days.

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Aperam has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.