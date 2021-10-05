Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.22.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.