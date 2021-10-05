ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 86491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

AETUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.