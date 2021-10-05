Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,378 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $138,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

