argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $297.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 12 month low of $244.98 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.10.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

