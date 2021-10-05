argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.79.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $297.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.10. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $244.98 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.