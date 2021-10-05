Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.74 target price (down previously from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

