ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

ARKK opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.