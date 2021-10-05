Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $134,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

