ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN opened at $115.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $118.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

