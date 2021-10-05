Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $12.45 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000. Artisan Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,959,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,956,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ARTAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.