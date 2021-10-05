Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,824.09 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Atheios has a total market cap of $43,824.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,847.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.99 or 0.06872904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00337969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.11 or 0.01149718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00106551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.11 or 0.00541862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00400359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00306980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005934 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,090,422 coins and its circulating supply is 43,952,613 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.