Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $172.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

