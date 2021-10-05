Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

