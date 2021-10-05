ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.