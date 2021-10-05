ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

