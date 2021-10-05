Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Now Covered by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $21.09 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.