Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past two quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,180. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $31,918,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

