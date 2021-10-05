Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

