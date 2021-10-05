Axe Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,723.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $199,268.69 and $70,723.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00626180 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

