Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Assurant by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

