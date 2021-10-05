Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,333 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

