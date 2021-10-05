Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,824 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

