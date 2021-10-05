Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.