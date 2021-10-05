Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,892,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

