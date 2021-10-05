Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $20,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

